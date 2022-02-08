Union Unfamiliarity Could Affect Biden Construction Mandate

By Daniel Wilson (February 8, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's recent executive order mandating labor agreements for federal construction projects could scare away contractors unfamiliar with union requirements, potentially limiting competition and cutting against the administration's goal of reducing project costs. In his Feb. 4 order, Biden mandated that all federal construction projects valued at $35 million or more must use a project labor agreement, a type of binding collective bargaining agreement between employers and trade unions that establishes common labor and dispute resolution terms for all parties working on a specific project. PLAs will "improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects" by ensuring all...

