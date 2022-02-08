Bipartisan Bill Tackles High-Speed Deployment, Overbuilds

By Christopher Cole (February 8, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- Senators from both parties are pushing legislation to better target federal broadband funding to the least served rural areas and ensure agencies don't duplicate high-speed internet projects. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the Senate minority whip, filed the Connect Unserved Americans Act on Monday, teeing up potential changes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect program for rural broadband deployment. In a key shift, the bill would raise the percentage of unserved households from 50% to 80% to make a service area eligible for ReConnect funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed in November. The change...

