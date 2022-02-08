San Diego State Gives Less Aid To Female Athletes, Suit Says

By Rachel Scharf (February 8, 2022, 1:53 PM EST) -- San Diego State University awards female varsity student-athletes less financial aid than their male counterparts, according to a proposed class action that the plaintiffs' attorney called the first of its kind. A group of 17 current and former student-athletes sued San Diego State and its parent institution, the California State University system, claiming that the school's scholarship allocation practices run afoul of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. According to the complaint filed on Monday in California federal court, Title IX requires that federally funded universities grant athletic financial aid to male and female student-athletes in proportion to the gender...

