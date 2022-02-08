Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Law Favors Insureds In COVID Fights, 9th Circ. Told

By Ben Zigterman (February 8, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- Two Seattle-area restaurants told the Ninth Circuit to apply Washington state law to their COVID-19 coverage suits against Oregon Mutual Insurance Co., arguing that a district court would have sided in their favor if it had done so.

Nue LLC and Hillbro LLC said Monday in their opening briefs that a lay reading of the phrase "direct physical loss" supports coverage for a loss of use.

They also argued that the phrase is undefined and ambiguous, citing Washington state court decisions in COVID-19 coverage suits in favor of a casino and a brewing company.

"Of the four Washington state judges to...

