Trucking Co. Can't Undo $1.5M Verdict Over Car Crash

By Mike Curley (February 8, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Tennessee appeals court won't let ASF Intermodal LLC wipe out a $1.5 million verdict against it in a suit alleging one of its semi-trucks sideswiped another vehicle, causing the other vehicle's driver to suffer back and brain injuries, ruling that there was sufficient evidence for the jury to conclude those injuries stem from the accident. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-judge panel affirmed the judgment in Julius T. Malone's suit against ASF, saying that while the trucking company offered experts that sought to rebut testimony from Malone's witnesses, the jury was free to decide which side's experts were more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS