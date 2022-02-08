Plumbers Union Funds Hit Alaska Co. With $1.9M ERISA Suit

By Beverly Banks (February 8, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- A plumbers union's trust funds are demanding $1.9 million from an Alaska construction company, accusing it of violating federal benefits law by failing to make its obligated monthly contributions. The Alaska Local 375 Plumbers & Pipefitters Trust Funds sued Wolf Creek Federal Services in Washington federal court on Monday, requesting over $1.9 million in contributions, liquidated damages, interest and attorney fees under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "Under [ERISA], defendant is delinquent to the funds due to defendant's failure to comply with its contribution obligations under the CBAs," according to Local 375, which is an affiliate of the United Association of Journeymen...

