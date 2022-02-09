Software Co. Wants Amazon Atty DQ'd From Patent Suit

By Michele Gorman (February 9, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- MasterObjects wants a California federal judge to disqualify Amazon's in-house lawyer and its outside counsel in a suit accusing the e-commerce giant of infringing search engine patents, saying the company's staff attorney once worked for the law firm that filed a MasterObjects patent application in the early 2000s. Scott Sanford, a senior in-house patent lawyer at Amazon.com Inc. who is leading the company's defense case, once worked for MasterObjects Inc.'s long-standing patent prosecution firm, Fliesler Meyer LLP, according to a memo to disqualify him filed Monday. The software company said it only recently and "serendipitously" discovered Sanford's two-year employment at the...

