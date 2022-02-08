Fla. Atty Hits Firm With Military, COVID Bias Suit

By Madison Arnold (February 8, 2022, 1:25 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney is suing Cole Scott & Kissane PA for firing him because, he said, the firm did not want to accommodate his military service commitments and COVID-19 quarantine. Attorney Jean Paul Moreno filed the suit in the Southern District of Florida on Monday, asking for both front and back pay since he was fired in August 2021. He said the firm discriminated against him and acted in retaliation in violation of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994. Moreno was hired by Cole Scott as a full-time attorney on May 17, 2021, according to the complaint....

