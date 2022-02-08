Southwest Pilots Union Urges Boeing Max Wage Suit Revival

By Michelle Casady (February 8, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- A panel of justices from the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas was told during oral arguments Tuesday that it should revive a lawsuit by the Southwest Airlines pilots union alleging that the Boeing Co.'s alleged misrepresentations about the 737 Max jets cost union members $200 million in lost wages. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association claims Boeing is responsible for lost work due to the global grounding of the 737 Max following the October 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610 and the March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS