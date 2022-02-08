DOJ Seizes $3.6B Worth Of Bitcoin Stolen In Bitfinex Attack

By Jack Queen (February 8, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that it seized a record $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin stolen in a cryptocurrency exchange attack and arrested a couple for allegedly laundering the funds, the latest salvo in the government's anti-cybercrime blitz. The seizure, which officials said is the largest of any kind in DOJ history, claws back most of the $4.5 billion worth of bitcoin stolen in the 2016 attack on the Bitfinex exchange. Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested in New York on Tuesday for allegedly laundering the funds through a labyrinth of crypto transactions. Neither is accused...

