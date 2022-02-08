Schiff Hardin Helps With $108M BofA Bronx Mortgage Loan

By Emma Whitford (February 8, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- Bank of America has loaned $108 million to entities of Simone Development Companies for a commercial condo unit at the Metro Center Atrium in the Bronx with assistance from Schiff Hardin LLP, according to records made public in New York Tuesday. The unit is located at 1776 Eastchester Road in the Pelham Bay neighborhood. A mortgage document filed Tuesday shows that Paul G. Mackey, a New York partner at Schiff Hardin, worked on the transaction. Mackey did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and his role in the deal was not clear. Simone Development's Metro Center Atrium is part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS