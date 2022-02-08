Court Boots Mootness Fee Bid In Microsoft Merger Challenge

By Dean Seal (February 8, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge denied Monteverde & Associates PC's $250,000 fee request for representing an investor whose challenge to Nuance Communications Inc.'s $19.7 billion acquisition by Microsoft wasn't found to have benefited other Nuance shareholders. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken issued a brief order on Monday rejecting the firm's motion for what is commonly referred to as "mootness fee," siding with Nuance's argument that investor Albert Serion hadn't met his burden of showing that his suit, one of several challenging disclosures in the proxy statement for Nuance's merger, "conferred a substantial benefit on Nuance shareholders." Monteverde had argued that its...

