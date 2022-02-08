Biden Water Jurisdiction Proposal Draws Controversy

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 8, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's proposal to roll back a Trump-era rule defining the jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act and return to an older standard while a new one is drafted has attracted thousands of comments addressing important issues like how jurisdictional determinations will be made and the role of groundwater. Almost 90,000 comments on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers' proposed rule were received by Monday's deadline. The rule would clarify how states and federal agencies define "waters of the United States," a key Clean Water Act term that outlines which waters are subject to federal permitting...

