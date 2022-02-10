NJ Town Violated Civil Rights In Blocking Development

By Bill Wichert (February 10, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey township maintained a "de facto development moratorium" by not following a state Supreme Court ruling when the municipality refused to buy back any unused sewer capacity from Merck and other property owners, a state appeals court ruled in restoring a civil rights victory for a bankrupt developer. More than a decade into the legal brawl, the appellate panel on Tuesday reinstated a 2017 trial court ruling that Readington Township officials violated the New Jersey Civil Rights Act by allowing Merck and other entities to hold onto unused sewer capacity when developer 388 Route 22 Readington Realty Holdings LLC...

