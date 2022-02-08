Albright Keeps LED Case, But Outsources Claim Construction

By Dani Kass (February 8, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has refused to transfer yet another patent suit out of his court, but in a rare instance, he agreed to put the LED patent case on hold while a Minnesota federal judge completes claim construction in related litigation. The Texas judge on Monday agreed to stay Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd.'s case against Lite-On Technology Corp. until claim construction has finished in a separate suit filed by Nitride. That trial, where Digi-Key Corp. is facing infringement allegations over the same patent, is set to start on June 1. "With the Minnesota case's trial scheduled in the next...

