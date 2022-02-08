Don't Make Federal Case Out Of Cash Crunch, BBQ Co. Says

By Joyce Hanson (February 8, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- An American barbecue products firm has urged a New York federal court to pause a Hong Kong-based company's litigation to enforce a $1.95 million arbitral award, saying the company is trying to raise legal costs by making "a federal case" out of a mere short-term cash crunch. Mr. Bar-B-Q Products LLC, a Melville, New York-based firm that sells grilling and outdoor cooking equipment, asked the court Monday to stay until May a petition by Union Square Limited to confirm the American Arbitration Association's International Centre for Dispute Resolution award to the Hong Kong-based company over the American firm's breach of contract claims....

