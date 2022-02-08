21st Century Defying Calif. COVID Refund Order, Suit Says

By Craig Clough (February 8, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- A putative class of drivers hit 21st Century Insurance Co. with a suit in California federal court alleging that the insurer is defying a state order to return a percentage of premiums to consumers because car insurance companies experienced a windfall during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit from lead plaintiff Mark Odden, filed on Monday, said that 21st Century and other auto insurers are under orders from California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to return a percentage of premiums to their customers from March 2020 through March 2021, but they only complied for a few months. Instead of returning its pandemic gains...

