Harvard Enabled Prof's Sexual Harassment, Students Claim

By Hailey Konnath (February 8, 2022, 10:49 PM EST) -- A trio of Harvard University doctoral students lodged sexual harassment and discrimination claims against the institution Tuesday, alleging that Harvard stood by for years while a prominent anthropology professor repeatedly sexually assaulted, harassed and retaliated against students. John Comaroff, a professor of African and African American studies, has a decadeslong pattern of harassment and retaliation, the students said in their complaint. But as one of the world's leading experts on Africa and the global south, he wields "extraordinary power through a sprawling professional network," they said. "To Harvard, Professor Comaroff's worldwide reputation and influence make him a valuable asset," the students...

