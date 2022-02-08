Opioid Crisis In Wash. State 'Unique,' Judge Told

By Emily Field (February 8, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- An epidemiologist said Tuesday during the Washington state attorney general's trial against opioid distributors that while the state serves as a microcosm of the broader opioid epidemic, the way in which the crisis has affected the Native American populations is unique to the state. Dr. Caleb Alexander of Johns Hopkins University, who has testified on behalf of local governments in other litigation over the opioid crisis, said that Washington stands out for the high proportion of Native American and Native Alaskan populations and the extent to which the epidemic has decimated these populations is "noteworthy and distinct." "The high degree of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS