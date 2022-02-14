Suit Over Google Design Tricks Hints At New Liability Frontier

By Wayne Unger (February 14, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- The deployment of so-called "dark patterns" on websites is not new, and with the rise in litigation regarding deceptive and unfair practices related to the design of online products, features and services, lawyers must partner more deeply with their clients to mitigate risks proactively. The latest lawsuit against Google LLC, District of Columbia v. Google, highlights this importance. On Jan. 24, the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia filed a complaint in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia against Google, alleging that the tech giant used deceptive and unfair practices to obtain valuable consumer location data.[1] More...

