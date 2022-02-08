Univ. Of Calif. To Pay $244M To End Doctor Sex Abuse Claims

By Hailey Konnath (February 8, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- The University of California has agreed to pay $243.6 million to resolve claims from more than 200 individuals who say they were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist, according to an announcement made Tuesday. A $243.6 million settlement resolving claims of sexual abuse by a former UCLA gynecologist, Dr. James Heaps, has prompted changes by UCLA Health System, the university's Arthur Ashe Student Health & Wellness Center and UC system leadership. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) The deal puts to rest a number of civil suits brought in California state court by 203 women who said they were abused by Dr....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS