Meta, Digital Banker Chime Sue To Stop Alleged Phishing Ploy

By Lauren Berg (February 8, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms Inc. and digital banking company Chime Financial Inc. accused two Nigerian residents of tricking people into giving up their usernames and passwords to steal money from their online accounts, according to a federal trademark lawsuit filed Tuesday in California aimed at stopping such phishing attacks. Since March 2020 and continuing until at least October 2021, Nigerian residents Arafat Eniola Arowokoko and Arowokoko Afeez Opeyemi created and used hundreds of Instagram accounts to impersonate Chime to direct users to phishing sites in order to collect their Chime login information, according to the complaint. The goal was to gather usernames and passwords...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS