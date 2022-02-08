Engineering Co. Says Insurer Owes Coverage for Mall Fire

By Hope Patti (February 8, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Texas-based engineering company told a New York federal court Tuesday it is entitled to reformation of its policy with Hiscox Insurance Co. to provide coverage of an underlying suit, claiming the insurer misled the company into believing its engineering services would be covered. In an amended complaint, Barnette Consulting Services LLC said that had the insurer issued a policy that covered its engineering services, as requested, Hiscox would have been obliged to provide coverage and a legal defense in a suit brought against the company by the Staten Island Mall over Barnette's engineering services. "Had [Barnette] known that the defendant's representations were false and...

