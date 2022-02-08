5 AGs Say Federal Contractor Wages Increase Is Illegal

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 8, 2022, 8:46 PM EST) -- Five Republican attorneys general said Tuesday that President Joe Biden didn't have the authority to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $15 an hour, urging an Arizona federal court to halt the order. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who led the group, urged a federal judge to issue a preliminary and permanent injunction stopping the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Labor from enforcing the $15 minimum wage for federal contractors, which the president mandated in an April 2021 executive order. "The United States is not a dictatorship," the attorneys general said in the complaint. "Notwithstanding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS