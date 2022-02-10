Burned Sailor Asks High Court To Revive Injury Claims

By Victoria McKenzie (February 10, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A sailor who was burned in an oil tanker incinerator accident is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether an award confirmation wrongly barred him from suing an employer whose signature was missing from an arbitration agreement. In a petition filed Tuesday, Vinod Kumar Dahiya said the Fifth Circuit wrongly concluded that his employer's signature was not required on an arbitration agreement, and that the agreement met the requirements of the New York Convention, an international treaty that allows for the enforcement of foreign arbitration awards. Dahiya also argued that the ruling "perpetuates an intolerable conflict," as federal circuit courts remain...

