Big Names Join COVID Coverage Fights In Turning Point

By Shawn Rice (February 9, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- Benihana, Regal Cinemas and Quest Diagnostics were some big names to enter the COVID-19 coverage wars recently with insurers in several state courts at a turning point when policyholders still dealing with the ongoing pandemic are considering whether to file suits before deadline limitations. Regal Cinemas was among the big companies to recently join the battle over coronavirus coverage, filing suit in California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Thousands of these COVID-19 coverage suits have been filed across the country since businesses were impacted by government shutdown orders in March 2020. Though policyholders have struggled with many of the cases in federal...

