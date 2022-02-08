OCC Beats State AGs' Valid-When-Made Rule Challenge

By Lauren Berg (February 8, 2022, 11:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday rejected an effort by California, New York and Illinois to block the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's valid-when-made rule, which the agency asserted was an attempt to mitigate legal uncertainty surrounding interest rate transferability, saying the rule is not arbitrary. In an 18-page order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White sided with the OCC's defense of the May 2020 rule over claims of overreach from the states' attorneys general, who pushed for summary judgment in a lawsuit challenging the industry-friendly rule as a violation of federal rulemaking standards. The judge rejected the states' argument...

