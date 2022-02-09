Lina Khan Is Rewriting The FTC's Rulebook

By Bryan Koenig (February 9, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- After a little over a half-year in the Federal Trade Commission's top post, Lina Khan, a Big Tech critic, Amazon nemesis and the youngest chair in the agency's history, has already made major inroads reshaping the FTC into a more aggressive watchdog of mergers and conduct that threatens consumers and competition. Khan has already instituted a number of competition policy changes through a series of party-line votes, inciting critics and signaling the path ahead for an FTC eager to push the bounds of its authority to stop, and discourage, anti-competitive mergers and expand its rulemaking powers. Most of the most controversial and...

