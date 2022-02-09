Costco To Arbitrate Tyson Price-Fix Claim Despite DOJ Probe

By J. Edward Moreno (February 9, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Tyson's bid for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Costco from forcing the chicken producer into arbitration amid price-fixing allegations. In a one-page order citing comments made during a hearing, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Tuesday denied Tyson's motion seeking to hold off arbitration to avoid interfering with the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal investigation of price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry. In its bid for a preliminary injunction, Tyson said it wants to keep the dispute in court because Costco signaled in its Statement of Claim that it may seek bid-rigging discovery in...

