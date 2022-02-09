USCIS, Immigrants Get Approval To Bar Juvenile Policy In NJ

By Bill Wichert (February 9, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge signed off Wednesday on a class action settlement that would prevent the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from refusing to place young immigrants on the path to a green card based on Garden State family court findings. During a Zoom hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer said he would grant preliminary approval to the deal in a class action brought against USCIS and related parties by four immigrants challenging a policy that involved delaying, questioning, denying or revoking Special Immigrant Juvenile petitions related to New Jersey family court orders. The SIJ classification is a form...

