3rd Circ. Tosses Ship Designer's IP Suit Against Lockheed

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 9, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court decision tossing FastShip LLC's 2017 trade secrets lawsuit against Lockheed Martin as filed one year too late, pointing to a 2010 memo from the ship design company's founder recognizing it had potential claims against the defense contractor. A plain reading of the memo showed that "FastShip knew that it had not only a patent infringement claim but also a breach of confidentiality claim against Lockheed," the appellate court judgment states. "Thus, FastShip knew of its breach-of-contract and misappropriation-of-trade secrets claims by the time [founder David] Giles wrote the March 2010 memo."...

