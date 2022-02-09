SmileDirect Judge Won't Pause Slow-Moving Antitrust Case

By Nadia Dreid (February 9, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- SmileDirectClub's lawsuit accusing the Georgia Board of Dentistry of trying to regulate the teledentistry company out of business has been dragging through federal court for nearly four years, but the company will soon know if its claims will be tossed. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg told the parties Wednesday afternoon at the close of virtual oral arguments that he would have an answer on the motion to dismiss soon, but he wanted them to keep plugging away because the case had been on his books for so long. "I normally do allow discovery to be stayed, but this is not...

