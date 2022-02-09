Tesla Bracing For Race Bias Suit From California Agency

By Abby Wargo (February 9, 2022, 2:15 PM EST) -- Tesla said Wednesday that a California civil rights enforcer plans to slap the electric vehicle maker with a lawsuit alleging widespread racial discrimination at the company's Fremont factory. Tesla says an expected lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over allegations of racism at its Fremont plant is "misguided." (AP Photo/Ben Margot) The company said in a blog post headlined "The DFEH's misguided lawsuit'' that the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing's expected suit comes after a three-year investigation focusing on the company's Fremont plant between 2015 and 2019. Tesla disclosed the suit in a U.S. Securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS