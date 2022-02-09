American Airlines Not Paying Workers For Training, Suit Says

By Celeste Bott (February 9, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- A lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court by a proposed collective of American Airlines employees claims that the airline failed to pay or didn't adequately pay them for hours spent completing mandatory training. Lead plaintiff Robert Wilhelm said in his complaint Tuesday that he, along with other hourly American Airlines workers like fleet service clerks, mechanics, gate agents and cargo workers, are required to complete quarterly training modules. But they are regularly expected to undergo that training after their respective shifts are over and they've already clocked out for the day, the complaint says, and the workers are not paid or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS