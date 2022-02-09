Fed. Circ. Says Army Corps Must Pay Specified Bank Account

By Daniel Wilson (February 9, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers materially breached a contract by making payments to a bank account other than the one specifically designated, even with the blessing of a senior executive for the contractor. The Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, explicitly required that the Corps make payments to Aspen Consulting LLC using the bank account listed in a contractor database, not an alternative account specified by the company's chief operating officer, the three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision, reversing a decision by the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals. "We conclude that the government's...

