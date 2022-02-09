Feds Hit ND Pipeline Co. With Trespass, Damages Claim

By Victoria McKenzie (February 9, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- The fight over a North Dakota pipeline company's expired right of way through the Fort Berthold Reservation land heated up this week when the federal government filed a counterclaim for willful trespass, saying the company must reach a deal to pay the tribe or else face a demand for compensatory damages. Government officials told a North Dakota federal court Monday that for eight years, the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co. illegally transported crude oil across 15 miles of tribal lands to the state's biggest refinery, in violation of the Right of Way Act; and then unlawfully continued using its facilities there...

