Ex-Cantor Broker Tells Jury He Had OK To Split Commissions

By Pete Brush (February 9, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald senior broker accused of violating securities laws by informally splitting commissions with junior brokers had tacit permission from the Wall Street company's CEO to do just that, his counsel argued to a Manhattan jury Wednesday. Cantor's former head of international trading, Adam Mattessich, made his pitch for a verdict of no liability during opening arguments at his trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on claims that he fostered violations of record-keeping laws for about a decade ending in 2013. During that time, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mattessich had $200,000 sent to...

