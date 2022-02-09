Crypto Buyers Get Narrowed Class Cert. In Illicit Tokens Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 9, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted certification on Wednesday to a narrowed class of investors in a suit against online crypto-asset exchange KuCoin, which has been accused of not registering as a securities exchange and broker-dealer while selling unregistered securities. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels declined to certify a class that includes anyone who purchased any coin through KuCoin, instead narrowing it to those who bought TOMO digital tokens through KuCoin. Judge Daniels accepted a magistrate judge's October recommendation that the class be narrowed — agreeing that because the class representative, Chase Williams, only claims to have incurred a loss related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS