Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Buyers Get Narrowed Class Cert. In Illicit Tokens Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 9, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted certification on Wednesday to a narrowed class of investors in a suit against online crypto-asset exchange KuCoin, which has been accused of not registering as a securities exchange and broker-dealer while selling unregistered securities.

U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels declined to certify a class that includes anyone who purchased any coin through KuCoin, instead narrowing it to those who bought TOMO digital tokens through KuCoin. Judge Daniels accepted a magistrate judge's October recommendation that the class be narrowed — agreeing that because the class representative, Chase Williams, only claims to have incurred a loss related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!