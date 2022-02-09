Court Pauses Del. Climate Suit Remand While Big Oil Appeals

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 9, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- A federal judge who recently remanded to state court a Delaware lawsuit seeking to force fossil fuel companies to pay for the costs of climate change has stayed the execution of that order, saying the Third Circuit should consider the energy companies' appeal of the remand first. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said he agreed with the oil and gas corporations that the issue of whether federal courts can exercise removal jurisdiction over climate change-related state-law claims leaves "reasonable room for disagreement." "The litigation surrounding plaintiffs' motion to remand presents a host of novel and complex issues of federal removal...

