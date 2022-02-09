Delaware Defers To Kentucky In Pension Hedge Fund Dispute

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 9, 2022, 1:47 PM EST) -- A New York hedge fund manager's contract dispute with a Kentucky state pension fund will be put on hold in Delaware until a Kentucky court decides whether state law requires that the case be heard there, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ordered Wednesday. In a telephonic bench ruling, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said the Kentucky Retirement Systems' motion to dismiss Prisma Capital Partners LP's case would remain pending in Delaware while the Kentucky court addresses the question of sovereign immunity. "There is no need for me to speculate about what Kentucky law mandates here," the vice chancellor said. "It...

