Court Trims 401(k) Management Suit Against Engineering Firm

By Emily Brill (February 10, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has pared down a proposed class action challenging the oversight of an engineering firm's 401(k) plan, tossing claims that the plan caretakers are directly liable for an investment manager's decisions but preserving allegations that they failed to properly supervise that manager. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ruled Tuesday that Wood Group U.S. Holdings Inc. and an investment adviser it worked with, NFP Retirement Inc., should not be held liable for plan decisions made by the investment manager, a subsidiary of NFP called flexPATH Strategies LLC. But Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims challenging the companies' allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS