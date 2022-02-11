Motorcyclist Can't Use Drug Charges In Truck Crash Trial

By Mike Curley (February 11, 2022, 1:53 PM EST) -- A South Carolina appeals court has found that a woman injured when she fell off her motorcycle avoiding a truck collision can't introduce evidence that the truck driver had prior drug convictions, agreeing with the trial court that the evidence was not relevant to the case and only would have prejudiced the driver. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the appeals panel affirmed the decision, and final verdict, of Isabelle MacKenzie's suit against C&B Logging and Charles Brandon Barr, letting stand the final judgment that awarded her real damages of just under $180,000, but no punitive damages. According to the suit, Barr...

