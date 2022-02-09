Designer Loses Bid To Exit Nike's TM Case Over Sneakers

By Adam Lidgett (February 9, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- A designer who Nike Inc. is accusing of ripping off the look of its Air Force 1 shoe lost his bid to exit a trade dress lawsuit from the retail giant, after a California federal judge found the suit's allegations at this point to be adequately pled. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi on Tuesday denied John Geiger Collection LLC's motion to dismiss the claims against it, finding that Nike made plausible allegations that it had to show to make out a viable trade dress infringement claim. For example, Nike had to show that its trade dress was not "functional," and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS