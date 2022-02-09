Ariz. Firm Gets Bulk Of $370K Fee Bid In Mass. FCRA Case

By Vince Sullivan (February 9, 2022, 9:33 PM EST) -- An attorney with Arizona consumer protection firm Price Law Group APC was awarded $204,200 in fees on Wednesday that he earned while representing a former debtor in a Fair Credit Reporting Act lawsuit against a mortgage servicer in Massachusetts federal court. In an order from U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, the court found that the $675 per hour rate sought by attorney David Chami was too high and wasn't reasonable given the rates generally charged by lawyers with similar experience in the Boston area. The judge said a $350 per hour rate suggested by Selene Finance LP, which is on...

