Ex-NFL Player, Health Plan Fraud 'Ringleader' Gets 5 Years

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 9, 2022, 10:16 PM EST) -- A former NFL player was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday for operating a scam that defrauded a health care benefit program for retired football athletes out of $2.4 million, federal prosecutors said. Robert McCune, 42, who played linebacker for the D.C.-based team now known as the Washington Commanders, pled guilty in August to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of health care fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, the government said. More than a dozen other ex-NFL players have been sentenced for their participation...

