Compliance Takeaways From DOJ Duress Defense Guidance

By Karl Buch, John Hillebrecht, Jonathan King and Benjamin Klein (February 16, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- In its latest Foreign Corrupt Practices Act opinion procedure release, or OPR, the U.S. Department of Justice provided fresh advice on the applicability and scope of the duress defense, which may help companies avoid liability in high-stakes situations involving risks to the health and safety of their employees. On Jan. 21, the DOJ issued its first FCPA opinion procedure release in over a year, addressing the application of the duress defense to extortion payments. While duress has previously been recognized by U.S. courts and government regulators as a potential defense to the FCPA and other criminal statutes, OPR 22-01 provides companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS