Mitsubishi Hit With Class Action Over 'Fluttering' Hoods

By Ivan Moreno (February 10, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- Mitsubishi is facing a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court alleging the carmaker's 2022 Outlanders have "hoods that flutter and bounce when driving." The action filed Wednesday by Massachusetts resident Jesse Rezendes alleges Mitsubishi Motors North America has failed to find a fix for the problem and has left consumers in the dark about the car's alleged defect. Mitsubishi knew "almost immediately" after it started selling 2022 Mitsubishi Outlanders in March 2021 that "[a] hood flutter may occur" on those models, according to the lawsuit, which cites a notification it says was sent to dealerships but not vehicle owners....

