Fisher Phillips Adds Immigration Partner To Boston Office

By Grace Dixon (February 11, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Fisher Phillips LLP added two new attorneys specializing in business and corporate immigration matters to the firm's Boston office, part of an ongoing effort to expand the firm's immigration practice and become a "one-stop shop" for employers. Partner Brian Coughlin and associate Tatiana Chiu joined the firm from Fletcher Tilton PC, adding to recent efforts expanding Fisher Phillips' immigration practice across its Detroit, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and now Boston practices in response to an increasing demand for international talent. "Their arrival, combined with the recent arrival of Jeffrey Shapiro, reinforces our focus on building a one-stop shop labor and...

