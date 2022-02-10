Cheer Brand Says Discovery Standstill Deserves Sanctions

By Nadia Dreid (February 10, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- Sports giant Varsity Brands Inc. has been refusing to turn over documents during discovery, and a cheer brand that has accused the company of working with others to raise the price of participating in competitive cheerleading is sick of it, it told a Tennessee federal court. American Spirit and Cheer Essentials Inc. — a smaller cheer apparel company and one of the parties behind the suit — filed a motion Wednesday asking U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman to sanction the sporting goods behemoth for its uncooperative behavior. The unresponsiveness from Varsity Brands has meant that the smaller apparel line has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS