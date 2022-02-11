Taiwanese Pharma Co. Says €142M Award Can't Be Enforced

By Caroline Simson (February 11, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- Taiwanese drug developer PharmaEssentia Corp. is fighting the enforcement of a €142 million ($161.1 million) arbitral award issued to Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan following an ill-fated deal to develop a new blood cancer treatment, arguing that it was denied due process in the arbitration. PharmaEssentia said in a brief filed in Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday that the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal that ultimately sided with AOP Orphan unfairly barred it from presenting "crucial, central, and decisive evidence and arguments" that could have turned the case in its favor. "This resulted in a vastly inflated award which should not...

